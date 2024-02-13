President of Kyrgyzstan signs amnesty law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on Amnesty in connection with the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on January 25, 2024. In connection with the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it provides for exemption from criminal punishment in the form of imprisonment and a reduction of the unserved term of imprisonment for a certain category of persons.

«The law will not be applied to a group of persons established by Article 6, and to the types of crimes established by Article 7 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Basics of Amnesty and the Procedure for its Application,» the statement says.

It was previously reported that about 600 people would be amnestied in the republic. The amnesty does not apply to crimes involving violence against children.