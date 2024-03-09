Kyrgyzstan announces amnesty for military deserters

An amnesty was announced for military deserters in Kyrgyzstan. The amnesty for military personnel, who deserted from their place of service, is valid upon voluntary appearance of the serviceman from February 13 to May 13, 2024 at the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan or at the place of service.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security recalled that the law on amnesty for deserters was signed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Sadyr Japarov in connection with the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

«Based on the principles of humanism and mercy, the adopted law shows leniency towards persons who at one time evaded military service, thus giving them a chance for correction,» the statement says.

According to the signed law, if deserters appear voluntarily, they are exempt from criminal liability. It is emphasized that in this way deserters get a chance to «start life with a clean slate.»