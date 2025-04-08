Who is not eligible for amnesty: List of crimes expanded in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law on the fundamentals of amnesty and the procedure for its application. The law now includes an expanded list of criminal offenses for which amnesty will not be applied.

The newly added crimes include:

Financing of terrorist activities,

Public calls for committing terrorist acts,

Financing of organized groups and criminal communities;

Illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition;

Sabotage.

These offenses are provided for in Articles 253, 255, 263, 267, and 325 of the Criminal Code.