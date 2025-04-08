15:09
USD 86.83
EUR 95.46
RUB 1.02
English

Who is not eligible for amnesty: List of crimes expanded in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law on the fundamentals of amnesty and the procedure for its application. The law now includes an expanded list of criminal offenses for which amnesty will not be applied.

The newly added crimes include:

  • Financing of terrorist activities,
  • Public calls for committing terrorist acts,
  • Financing of organized groups and criminal communities;
  • Illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition;
  • Sabotage.

These offenses are provided for in Articles 253, 255, 263, 267, and 325 of the Criminal Code.
link: https://24.kg/english/325253/
views: 139
Print
Related
Head of Kyrgyzstan’s Chamber of Commerce supports privatization amnesty
Deputies to expand list of crimes not subject to amnesty
Land amnesty among dacha communities starts in Chui region
Kyrgyzstan announces amnesty for military deserters
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amnesty law
Amnesty of capital: Desk inspections to be suspended
Almost 600 prisoners to be released under amnesty in Kyrgyzstan
Land amnesty: Over 6,000 applications received in Bishkek
Results of land amnesty summed up in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announces amnesty for participants of January events
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
8 April, Tuesday
15:06
Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading across river Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading acro...
14:59
Kanatbek Kaldaraliev appointed head of Ak-Suu district
14:52
International professional boxing tournament to be held in Bishkek
14:45
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan comments on ban on niqabs
14:16
Who is not eligible for amnesty: List of crimes expanded in Kyrgyzstan