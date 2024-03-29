Land amnesty among dacha communities starts in Chui region

Land amnesty among dacha communities has started in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The office of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

According to it, Presidential Envoy to Chui region Kanat Dzhumagaziev discussed the land amnesty in the region with heads of dacha cooperatives.

There are more than 400 allotment holders’ associations in Kyrgyzstan, about 70 percent of them are located in Chui region.

Representatives of the cooperatives told about the problems faced by residents of dacha communities. The main problem is the lack of registration. Due to the lack of settlement status, it is impossible to build medical centers, schools, kindergartens and other social facilities in dacha communities. In addition, residents use their own money to install electric substations and try to build roads and bridges.

Kanat Dzhumagaziev told that on the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov the land amnesty has been successfully carried out in the republic.

In particular, 41,820 applications from citizens were received in Chui region, of which 26,218 were approved through public hearings. Citizens were issued 18,748 decisions on allocation of land plots, 14,438 state acts and 3,835 technical passports.

According to Kanat Dzhumagaziev, the process of land amnesty has been successfully completed in residential areas and now it is time for dacha cooperatives. The official assured: he will do his best to solve legal problems and provide conditions for the development of dacha communities.