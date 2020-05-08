10:54
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan pass Victory relay to Tajikistan

Border guards of Kyrgyzstan handed over the Victory relay to their Tajik colleagues. The State Border Service reported.

The ceremony took place at Bordobo border checkpoint. The international campaign dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War started on February 5 in two points at once — in Brest and Murmansk cities, and runs along the external borders of the CIS countries. Its participants visit memorial places in ten states.

The Victory relay was held in Bishkek and Osh cities in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/152171/
views: 84
