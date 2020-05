A Hyundai Porter truck transporting children turned over in Nooken district of Kyrgyzstan. The Traffic Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

The traffic accident occurred on May 6 at about 13.00.

«A 25-year-old man was driving the truck. The school students were on the way to a pasture. One teenager died and three were hospitalized as a result of the traffic accident,» the traffic police said.