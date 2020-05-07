Seven policemen infected with coronavirus in Naryn region

Seven policemen from Naryn region are among the newly registered cases of coronavirus infection. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the police are in contact with patients, so they have a high risk of getting the infection.

«The infection is registered among the law enforcers as well as among medical workers. This is due to their professional activities. They also work in groups. An epidemiological investigation is being carried out in each case,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 895 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. At least 224 of them are doctors, 27 are law enforcement officers.