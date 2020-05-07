Kyrgyzstan develops 2nd set of measures to support sectors of economy

In order to provide additional support to business and for gradual recovery of the economy, the Government of Kyrgyzstan has developed a second set of measures to support economic sectors and business entities. Press service of the Government Office reports.

The set of measures contains 19 measures, which include implementation of a program of preferential lending to business entities and a number of fiscal measures aimed at revising the obligations of tax contracts and restructuring tax and social contributions arrears. Support is also expected for business activities aimed at export and ensuring food security.

«We found sources of financing. These are preliminary about 40 billion soms. At least 4,200 billion of the sum are from the account of Kumtor, 14 billion soms — from the accounts of donors, 4,300 billion — following the results of the external debt restructuring. About 17.5 billion soms will be obtained from other sources, such as the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development,» the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told.