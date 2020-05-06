67-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Bishkek

A 67-year-old woman died of severe form of COVID-19 at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek over the past day. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

Related news 28 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 871 in total

According to him, she was also diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, multiple organ failure syndrome and cerebral edema.

«The patient also suffered from cirrhosis of the liver with portal hypertension and exudative pleurisy. In total, 12 people have died from coronavirus infection in the country,» he said.

At least 871 coronavirus cases have been confirmed up to date in Kyrgyzstan, 614 people have recovered.