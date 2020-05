At least 28 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 16 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 2 — in Chui region, 6 — in Jalal-Abad region, 4 — in Batken region.

At least 871 coronavirus cases are registered in Kyrgyzstan up to date. Most of the infected have recovered.