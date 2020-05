It is planned to turn off hot water in Bishkek on June 1. Vice Mayor of the capital Mirlan Amanturov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, earlier it was planned to turn it off on May 15, but later a decision was made to move the date.

Mirlan Amanturov added that the shutdown was moved due to the situation with coronavirus incidence. In addition, there are problems with delivery of necessary spare parts for repair work due to closed borders.