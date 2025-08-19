21:57
Hot water supply to be suspended in Bishkek on August 20

Hot water supply will be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as part of the reconstruction of the heating network along Frunze Street. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The outage area:

  • Shopokov Street, 119;
  • Ibraimov Street, 108a, 108b, 181, 146, 146a;
  • Chui Avenue, 151;
  • Ogonbaev Street, 222;
  • Abdrakhmanov Street, 199;
  • Usenbaev Street, 140;
  • Kuznechnaya Krepost Street, 487;
  • Bathhouse No.2.

Bishkekteploset informs about temporary inconveniences and hopes for the understanding of city residents.
