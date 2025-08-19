Hot water supply to be suspended in Bishkek on August 20

Hot water supply will be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as part of the reconstruction of the heating network along Frunze Street. The press service of the City Hall reported.
The outage area:
- Shopokov Street, 119;
- Ibraimov Street, 108a, 108b, 181, 146, 146a;
- Chui Avenue, 151;
- Ogonbaev Street, 222;
- Abdrakhmanov Street, 199;
- Usenbaev Street, 140;
- Kuznechnaya Krepost Street, 487;
- Bathhouse No.2.
Bishkekteploset informs about temporary inconveniences and hopes for the understanding of city residents.