Hot water supply to be suspended in Bishkek on August 20

Hot water supply will be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as part of the reconstruction of the heating network along Frunze Street. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The outage area:

Shopokov Street, 119;

Ibraimov Street, 108a, 108b, 181, 146, 146a;

Chui Avenue, 151;

Ogonbaev Street, 222;

Abdrakhmanov Street, 199;

Usenbaev Street, 140;

Kuznechnaya Krepost Street, 487;

Bathhouse No.2.

Bishkekteploset informs about temporary inconveniences and hopes for the understanding of city residents.