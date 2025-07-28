Part of Bishkek to have no hot water on July 30 – August 6

Hot water supply will be suspended in part of Bishkek from July 30 to August 6. The capital’s City Hall reported.

Such measures were taken in connection with the reconnection of the pipelines of ZPZ-I heating main on Chui Avenue to the pipes of the pumping station No. 3 of Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise under construction on Osmonkul Street.

Hot water supply will be stopped at the following addresses:

Chui Avenue, buildings No. 46, 48, 50, 52, 125, 121, 123 (madrasah)

Gertsen Street, buildings No. 95a, 51

Gogol Street, buildings No. 109, 111, 113, 107

Suyumbayev Street, buildings No. 18, 80, 123/1, 73 (police department)

Osmonkul Street, buildings No. 40b, 36

Kievskaya Street, buildings No. 1b, 2b.

Bishkekteploset informs city residents about temporary inconveniences and hopes for understanding.