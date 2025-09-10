Some residential buildings in Bishkek to have no hot water on September 11

On September 11, 2025, work will be carried out on heating networks in Bishkek, due to which the hot water supply will be temporarily suspended. The municipal enterprise Bishkekteploset reported.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be no water at the following addresses:

Gogol Street — 114, 116, 116/1, 116/2, 179, 191;

Frunze Street — 428b, 423, 425;

I.Zhumabek Street — 79/164;

Semashko Street — 5, 7, 9.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., hot water outages are expected on other streets:

Shopokov Street — 119;

S. Ibraimov Street — 108a, 108b, 181, 146a, 146;

Chui Avenue — 151;

A. Ogonbaev Street — 222;

Yu. Abdakhmanov Street — 199;

I. Usenbaev Street — 140;

Kuznechnaya Krepost Street — 487 (bathhouse No. 2).

Bishkekteploset apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and asks residents for understanding.