Blackout in Bishkek: Significant drop in hot water temperature possible

A temporary drop in hot water temperature is possible in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Due to an emergency situation in the power grid of NENK OJSC, specialists from the municipal enterprises Bishkek HPP and Bishkekteploset are carrying out restoration work to normalize the heating regime.

The City Hall noted that the load on the city’s HPP is being increased, and the hydraulic mode of the heating networks is being restored. As the process of increasing capacity takes time, a significant drop in hot water temperature for consumers is possible throughout the day.

City authorities ask residents to take the situation with understanding. All available resources are being used to stabilize the hot water supply as quickly as possible.