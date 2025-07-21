10:52
Hot water supply to be temporarily stopped in center of Bishkek

Hot water supply will be temporarily stopped in central part of Bishkek today, July 21. The City Hall reported.

According to it, as part of repair work, heating network pipelines along Usenbaev Street will be re-connected today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In connection with this, hot water supply will be limited at the following addresses:

  • Moskovskaya Street, 86;
  • Abdrakhmanov Street, 125/1, 119, 105/1, 105/2, 105/3;
  • Usenbaev Street, 26, 37, 40 (Maternity Hospital No. 1), 41 (Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights);
  • Bokonbaev Street, 61;
  • Shopokov Street, 34, 36.

Bishkekteploset informs about temporary inconveniences and counts on the understanding of city residents.
