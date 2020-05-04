15:25
Construction of Cholponbai Tuleberdiev park completed in Bishkek

Construction of Cholponbai Tuleberdiev Park was completed in the northern part of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Readiness of the park was today checked by the Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov. Municipal enterprises Bishkekasfaltservice, Bishkeksvet and Bishkekzelenkhoz laid asphalt, paving stones, installed benches, modern LED lights, original floor lamps and a metal entrance arch structure. Soil was also brought in, lawn was sown, trees were cut down, emergency and dead trees were removed.

A monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union Cholponbai Tuleberdiev was also erected there.

«Cement base for the future skatepark is also ready, the construction itself is ready and awaits installation. Due to the fact that the borders of the country are temporarily closed, specialists cannot come and start assembling,» the mayor added.

The area of ​​the park is 10 hectares. About 48 million soms have been spent from the city budget on the construction of the new green space in the north of the capital.
