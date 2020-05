Mudflows hit several villages in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The mudflows flooded the yards of eight residential buildings in Ak-Zhol village and ten — in Shyna village. In addition, internal roads of Echkilik Sai and Zholborstu villages were flooded.

Recall, mudflow hit Leilek district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on May 2. Houses and a kindergarten were flooded in Isfana town. The Prime Minister instructed to eliminate the effects of the natural disaster as soon as possible.