Damage from mudflow in Isfana estimated at almost 70 million soms

According to preliminary calculations, the damage from mudflows amounted to more than 69 million soms. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Vice Prime Minister Akram Madumarov examined the objects affected by mudflows in Leilek district yesterday. He visited Isfana town and Toguz-Bulak, Sumbula rural areas. The Deputy Prime Minister examined the houses affected by the mudflow and a number of infrastructure facilities.

«Akram Madumarov gave a number of instructions to provide appropriate assistance to citizens, to eliminate effects of the natural disaster and to carry out a set of preventive measures in the framework of combating emergency situations. Local authorities were instructed to step up awareness-raising work among the population on home insurance,» the statement says.

Recall, mudflow hit Isfana town as a result of heavy precipitation. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were flooded. The Prime Minister instructed to eliminate the effects of the natural disaster as soon as possible.
