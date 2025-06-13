12:44
Mudflow hits Batken district of Kyrgyzstan

A mudflow occurred in Ravat village, Ak-Tatyr aiyil okmotu, Batken district. As a result, water overflowed the riverbeds and flooded the territory of the settlement.

As the press service of the district administration reported, the head of Batken district Danir Imanaliev instructed the district department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and relevant services to immediately begin eliminating the consequences of the disaster. In particular, it is necessary to clean up, assess the damage and organize restoration work.

Special equipment and emergency teams will be sent to the village. The situation is under the personal control of the head of the district.
