A powerful mudflow hit Ton district of Issyk-Kul region near the village of Shor-Bulak. Eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the mudflow occurred in the afternoon of July 16 following heavy rainfall. A section of the road was washed out by water and mud, forcing authorities to temporarily suspend traffic.

Emergency Ministry personnel are currently working at the scene. Further details, including possible casualties or damage, have not yet been reported.