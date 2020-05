Effects of spring avalanches are eliminated in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan. Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region reported.

Work is ongoing at 32 sections of Charkuduk, Zhylanach and Turuk areas. At least 101,300 soms were allocated for the work from the Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region. Three units of special equipment are involved in clearing the snow after the avalanches.