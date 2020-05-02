Builders from China render assistance to medical workers in Osh

Guangdong Construction and Decoration Materials Association (PRC) provided assistance to Osh city by sending medical protection means. The City Hall of the southern capital reports.

At least 300 special suits, 300 goggles, 220 medical caps, 20 infrared thermometers and 30,000 medical masks for general use, 500 respirators have been delivered.

The number of infected doctors in Kyrgyzstan is 198 people as of May 1. At least 114 of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

At least 769 cases of COVID-19 infection are registered in the republic as of today.