WHO donates Kyrgyzstan personal protective equipment for medical workers

The World Health Organization (WHO) donated personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to combat COVID-19 infection. Press center of the ministry reported.

At least 950 protective suits, disposable gloves, goggles, FFP2 face masks and 100 infrared thermometers have been handed over. The total cost of the humanitarian assistance is $ 22,000.

The ministry added that these personal protective equipment is supplied at the request of the government of Kyrgyzstan to combat COVID-19. Half of the cargo is planned to be sent to medical institutions in the southern part of the country.

«In addition, at the request of the Ministry of Health, two procurements and deliveries of laboratory supplies (tubes, tampons, kits, reagents and other) for about $ 36,000 for research have been organized,» the ministry added.

Previously, WHO, in close collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has already provided personal protective equipment: 10,000 surgical masks and gloves, 1,400 gowns, 200 goggles, and the same number of FFP2 face masks.