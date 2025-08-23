13:56
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Additional enrollment in first and second grades to open on August 25

Starting August 25, an additional quota will be opened for children not yet enrolled in the 1st and 2nd grades. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan announced.

The decision was made to give parents and legal guardians another opportunity to enroll their children in these grades.

Enrollment will begin at 9 a.m. on August 25 through «Electronic School Enrollment» service, available via mobile applications — Tunduk, MegaPay, MBank, and MoiO!+Bank — as well as through the online portal.

Parents and guardians are advised to make sure in advance that their child’s birth certificate is displayed in the «Digital Documents» section of Tunduk app.

A list of schools with additional quota can be downloaded via the provided link.
link: https://24.kg/english/340725/
views: 142
Print
Related
Minister of Construction inspects repair of schools in Bishkek
12-year school education: 2nd stage of teacher training starts in Kyrgyzstan
New online school Tunguch to be launched in Kyrgyzstan on September 1
Results of transition to 12-year education will be in 15 years — ministry
More than 127,000 children enrolled in schools of Kyrgyzstan
Admission to 1st grade: Additional places to be opened in 38 schools in Bishkek
Significant improvement in teaching quality noted in 240 schools in Kyrgyzstan
School for 750 students planned to be built in Kara-Balta city
14,000 first-graders in Bishkek to have to learn in kindergartens
There are 59 dilapidated schools in Kyrgyzstan — Minister of Education
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan
23 August, Saturday
12:57
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue e...
12:48
Additional enrollment in first and second grades to open on August 25
12:42
Foreign woman detained in Osh for attempting to offer sexual services
12:34
U20 World Wrestling Championships: Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches final
12:27
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: No decision to halt search for Russian climber