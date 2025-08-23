Additional enrollment in first and second grades to open on August 25

Starting August 25, an additional quota will be opened for children not yet enrolled in the 1st and 2nd grades. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan announced.

The decision was made to give parents and legal guardians another opportunity to enroll their children in these grades.

Enrollment will begin at 9 a.m. on August 25 through «Electronic School Enrollment» service, available via mobile applications — Tunduk, MegaPay, MBank, and MoiO!+Bank — as well as through the online portal.

Parents and guardians are advised to make sure in advance that their child’s birth certificate is displayed in the «Digital Documents» section of Tunduk app.

A list of schools with additional quota can be downloaded via the provided link.