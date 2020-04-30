Kyrgyzstan announces video contest on occasion of Victory Day among students

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan launches a video reading and drawing contest «About War and Victory» among school students under 12 years old. Press service of the state agency reports.

To participate in the contest, it is necessary to prepare a video or drawing, as well as to subscribe to the official pages of the State Registration Service on social media.

«It is necessary to upload a video or drawing on social media, indicate the name, age and school of the participant, using the hashtag #zhenishbaldary and score «likes»,» the State Registration Service noted.

The competition will last until May 11, voting will end at 18:00 on May 10. The most talented readers and artists will get prizes and gifts. Works of the winners will be published on the official pages of the State Registration Service.

«You can use archive letters from the front from the SRS portal www.pobeda.srs.kg for a video material. This is the first such a resource in Kyrgyzstan. The portal has an electronic archive of documents relating to the period of the Great Patriotic War — more than 140,000 reports about Kyrgyzstanis during the World War II, archival data, books, and the defense industry of Kyrgyzstan. An important part is also an electronic database of killed and missing soldiers during the war years, a search for information about participants of the World War II, called up from the territory of Kyrgyzstan,» the SRS notes.