14:27
USD 78.94
EUR 85.79
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan announces video contest on occasion of Victory Day among students

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan launches a video reading and drawing contest «About War and Victory» among school students under 12 years old. Press service of the state agency reports.

To participate in the contest, it is necessary to prepare a video or drawing, as well as to subscribe to the official pages of the State Registration Service on social media.

«It is necessary to upload a video or drawing on social media, indicate the name, age and school of the participant, using the hashtag #zhenishbaldary and score «likes»,» the State Registration Service noted.

The competition will last until May 11, voting will end at 18:00 on May 10. The most talented readers and artists will get prizes and gifts. Works of the winners will be published on the official pages of the State Registration Service.

«You can use archive letters from the front from the SRS portal www.pobeda.srs.kg for a video material. This is the first such a resource in Kyrgyzstan. The portal has an electronic archive of documents relating to the period of the Great Patriotic War — more than 140,000 reports about Kyrgyzstanis during the World War II, archival data, books, and the defense industry of Kyrgyzstan. An important part is also an electronic database of killed and missing soldiers during the war years, a search for information about participants of the World War II, called up from the territory of Kyrgyzstan,» the SRS notes.
link: https://24.kg/english/151511/
views: 117
Print
Related
Six WWII veterans from Osh receive 75,000 soms each
Vladimir Putin postpones Victory Parade in Moscow
Contest of ideas to overcome effects of coronavirus announced in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan announces online talent contest
Musical band from Bishkek to perform on Red Square in Moscow on May 9
Three veterans from Kyrgyzstan to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Volunteers from Kyrgyzstan to be able to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
Kyrgyz military to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
President: Memory of immense feat of our fathers will be preserved forever
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
30 April, Thursday
13:49
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves state of emergency until May 10 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves state of emergency un...
13:27
Diasporas activists discuss food packages for migrants from Kyrgyzstan
13:05
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 77,000 people for a day
12:45
Kyrgyzstan announces video contest on occasion of Victory Day among students
11:55
At least 25 more patients recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 462 in total