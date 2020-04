Six veterans of the World War II received financial assistance from the state in Osh city. City Hall of Osh reported.

According to the order of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, each veteran of the World War II will receive 75,000 soms in form of one-time assistance on the occasion of the 75anniversary of the Great Victory.

At least 15 homefront workers received one-time assistance of 15,000 soms.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development allocated 44,128 million soms to district, city and inter-district administrations for payment of the assistance.