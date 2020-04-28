Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days

Irkeshtam checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed from April 30 to May 5. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The checkpoint will be closed on the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with celebration of Labor Day in China.

Movement of goods will resume on May 6. Irkeshtam checkpoint resumed operation on April 15 in accordance with a special algorithm that provides only for the movement of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan.