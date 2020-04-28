19:48
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan

«It is very important to maintain sanitary and epidemiological safety at the economic facilities where activities will be resumed,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the Security Council in narrow format.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov made a proposal for a phased resumption of activities of business entities during the emergency situation and state of emergency.

The plan for resumption of activities of economic entities during the state of emergency will include a specific list of facilities, the number of their employees, working hours and ways of transportation of employees to their workplaces.

«For example, the ban on cultural events and celebrations will be in force. Universities and schools will continue distance learning. Sanitary-quarantine posts set up at the entrances and exits to the territories with introduced state of emergency will continue to function,» the head of state said.

Moreover, the number of roadblocks will be reduced due to resumption of economic activity.

The ban on entry of foreign citizens into the country also remains in force.
