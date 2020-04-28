State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10

«Taking into account the epidemiological situation, the state of emergency will be extended in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and At-Bashi district of Naryn region until May 10,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the Security Council in a narrow format.

This decision was made after speeches by the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov with information on the current situation. They noted the advisability of extending the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and At-Bashi district of Naryn region until May 10, 2020 inclusive.

As for the remaining territories, where the state of emergency will be lifted, the emergency situation will be in force.

«The government and all state bodies need to continue implementation of anti-crisis measures recommended by the Security Council. When making changes to the plan, it is necessary to take into account the opinions of commandant’s offices, proposals of local authorities on concessions for business,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.