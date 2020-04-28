19:47
USD 79.60
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.07
English

State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10

«Taking into account the epidemiological situation, the state of emergency will be extended in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and At-Bashi district of Naryn region until May 10,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the Security Council in a narrow format.

This decision was made after speeches by the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov with information on the current situation. They noted the advisability of extending the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and At-Bashi district of Naryn region until May 10, 2020 inclusive.

As for the remaining territories, where the state of emergency will be lifted, the emergency situation will be in force.

«The government and all state bodies need to continue implementation of anti-crisis measures recommended by the Security Council. When making changes to the plan, it is necessary to take into account the opinions of commandant’s offices, proposals of local authorities on concessions for business,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/151337/
views: 554
Print
Related
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
Kazakhstan extends quarantine, state of emergency until May 11
Car service stations, taxi services could resume work in Bishkek
Over 5,000 policemen daily on duty at roadblocks in Kyrgyzstan
77 additional concrete blocks set up in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan recommends to simplify receipt of state guarantees
Online system for issue of passes for residents of Osh, Jalal-Abad launched
Parliament approves presidential decree extending state of emergency
State of emergency announced in Naryn at request of local authorities
Popular
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total
Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
28 April, Tuesday
17:32
Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days
17:15
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
17:05
Six Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for violation of home quarantine
16:30
State Penitentiary Service: Sapar Isakov does not want to talk to his lawyer
16:08
Commandant of Bishkek: Crime rate in capital declined by 300 percent