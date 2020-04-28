U.S. dollar drops by 80 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar fell by 80 tyiyns and dropped below 80 soms for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the American currency is bought for 78.8-79.1 soms, and sold for 79.5-79.8 soms. Thus, it dropped by 1.2 soms for a week.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 79.6 soms (0.97 percent drop).

The Russian ruble is relatively stable. It is bought for 1.03-1,054 soms, and sold for 1,075-1.09 soms. The official rate is 1,0685 soms (0.68 percent drop).

At the end of March, the dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention to smooth out the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The exchange rate stabilized for a while, but then the fluctuations continued.