3,000 families in need to get humanitarian assistance in Tokmak

Distribution of humanitarian aid among needy families started today in Tokmak city. Official page of the City Hall on Facebook says.

Humanitarian assistance is provided for 3,000 families. «As a result, a food package was formed for each family, which includes 3 kilograms of noodles, 2 kilograms of pasta, 3 liters of vegetable oil, a 100-gram box of tea, 25 kilograms of flour and 3 kilograms of sugar. We will distribute the food packages strictly according to the lists provided by the chairmen of quarter committees, as well as among the citizens registered with the Social Development Department,» the City Hall reports.