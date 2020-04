Medical specialists from Poland completed their work in Bishkek. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

They have stayed at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek for four days and, together with specialists of the medical institution, monitored the patients. The team will leave for Osh and Jalal-Abad cities today.

The eight specialists arrived in Kyrgyzstan on April 19. The doctors from Poland assist their Kyrgyz colleagues in the fight against coronavirus.