Doctors from Poland evaluate tactics of treatment of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Specialists from Poland, together with their colleagues from the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, provide medical care to patients who are being treated there these days. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reports.

For two days, two groups of Polish and Kyrgyz doctors had worked in the intensive care unit and hospital’s departments. Specialists from Poland share their experience in treatment of patients with COVID-19, which they received during their stay in Lombardy province in Italy.

The Polish doctors noted that all the methods and tactics of treatment of patients with coronavirus infection at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, which are carried out according to the national clinical protocol, were correct. They also noticed that the material and technical equipping is organized at a high level, there is all the necessary equipment for treatment of the patients.

«Director of the hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev noted that a mutual exchange of experience is taking place between the specialists of the two countries. Every day, doctors discuss tactics of treating patients and share their observations,» the Ministry of Health added.

Recall, the specialists from Poland arrived in Kyrgyzstan on April 19 through the World Health Organization.
