760 tons of wheat delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Russia

The second batch of wheat — 760 tons — has been delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Russia. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Earlier, the State Material Reserves Fund and the Food Corporation of the Russian Federation signed an agreement on the purchase of 33,000 tons of wheat.

Over 1,000 tons of wheat delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Russia
As of today, about 1,800 tons of the total volume have been delivered to the republic. At least 53 other wagons of wheat will arrive one of these days.

The wheat purchased for ensuring food security by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reportedly has a high protein content.

«There is a sufficient stock of wheat in the warehouses of the State Material Reserves Fund. There is no shortage of flour and grain,» the Government Office said.
