Over 1,000 tons of wheat delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Russia

Wheat purchased on a contract basis in Russia was delivered to Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reports.

As of today, 15 wagons of grain with a total volume of 1,028 tons have arrived. The goods were delivered to the warehouses of Dan state enterprise in Kara-Balta (Chui region).

Earlier, the State Material Reserves Fund signed an agreement with the food corporation of the Russian Federation on acquisition of 33,000 tons of wheat.

«Wheat will be delivered by rail to the Kyrgyz Republic in 36 wagons this week. The rest will be delivered until the end of May 2020. As of today, the State Material Reserves Fund has enough wheat and flour reserves. Following instruction of the Cabinet, after introduction of the state of emergency / emergency situation, over 5 tons of flour and 150 tons of sugar have been distributed among low-income families across the country,» the statement says.