Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia offers jobs to migrants

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia posted a list of vacancies in various fields on its website. The diplomatic mission reports.

The current list of vacancies, requirements and working conditions can be found on the official page of the State Migration Service and on the blog of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Russian Federation — www.elchi.ru .

The vacancies in Moscow and in Moscow Oblast include seamstresses, builders, movers and cleaners.

About 100 migrants from Kyrgyzstan are waiting for a flight to Bishkek in Moscow, many of them ask for assistance in form of groceries, as their workplaces have been closed.
