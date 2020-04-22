Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 70 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar grew immediately by 70 tyiyns for a day and approached 81 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the American currency is bought for 79.8-80 soms, and sold for 80.5-80.7 soms.

The nominal rate set by the National Bank is 79,7233 soms (0.24 percent growth).

The Russian ruble lost a little in price. It is bought for 1.01-1.03 soms, and sold for 1.07-1.09 soms. The official rate is 1,0455 (a drop of 1.85 percent).

At the end of March, the dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention to smooth out the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.