Chinese doctors will conduct online training for Kyrgyz colleagues. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, all interested doctors of the Kyrgyz Republic can join the webinar.

«We have sent information to all our doctors. Chinese doctors will teach treatment of coronavirus infection,» the Deputy Minister said.

The group of physicians from China arrived in Bishkek on April 20 to consult their Kyrgyz colleagues.