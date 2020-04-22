13:22
Two earthquakes registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Two earthquakes occurred in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A quake of magnitude 4.5 was registered today at 5.24 on the border with Tajikistan.

It was felt in Karamyk, Kara-Teyit, Shibee villages (magnitude 3.5), Zhash-Tilek, Chak, Kara-Shybak, Kulchu villages (magnitude 3), Daroot-Korgon, Kyzyl-Eshme, Kabyk villages (magnitude 2.5.)

Another earthquake of magnitude 3 was registered yesterday at 17.50 in Jalal-Abad region.

Shocks were felt by residents of some villages in Bazar-Korgon district.

According to preliminary data, no victims and destructions were registered.
