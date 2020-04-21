16:01
Problems with housing, food of Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Russia, UAE to be solved

Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in the United Arab Emirates and Russia have been allocated funds to support compatriots who cannot return to their homeland. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The Embassy in the UAE has been allocated 5 million soms, and in the Russian Federation — 10 million. At the expense of the funds received, diplomats must create living conditions for Kyrgyzstanis stuck in these countries and provide them with food.

«Our diplomatic missions are also working on other problems that compatriots are facing,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov stressed.
