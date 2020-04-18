11:50
USD 80.35
EUR 87.03
RUB 1.09
U.S. dollar drops by 80 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar dropped by 70-80 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, its exchange rate is still 80 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 79-79.5 soms, and sold — for 79.9-80.1 soms. Compared with last week, it has grown by 2 soms.

The nominal rate set by the National Bank is 80,3457 soms (0.42 percent growth).

The Russian ruble is stable. It is bought for 1.04-1.06 soms, and sold for 1.1-1.12 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1,0866 (1.47 percent growth).

At the end of March, the dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention to smooth out the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.
