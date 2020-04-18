Chief Doctor of Bishkek Sanitary Epidemiological Surveillance Center quits

Chief Doctor of the Bishkek Center of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Aigul Beishenalieva resigned at her own will. The information was confirmed by the press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

Aigul Beishenalieva wrote a resignation notice on April 16. «Ulan Kundashev will act as head of the center for a month,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health previously reported about 26 employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance who have contracted coronavirus.