Embassy of China in Kyrgyzstan comments on China threat theory

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Kyrgyzstan is concerned that articles have begun to appear in the media that distort the history of friendly contacts between the Chinese and Kyrgyz peoples, the so-called «China threat theory» or «China debt trap theory» are being mooted. The diplomatic mission stated to 24.kg news agency.

According to the Embassy of the PRC, in this way they are trying to damage Chinese-Kyrgyz friendly relations.

At the most critical moment of the joint struggle of China and Kyrgyzstan with the new type of coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, the mentioned actions clearly run counter to the demands of times, pursue their own selfish goals and oppose the desire and fundamental interests of the peoples of China and Kyrgyzstan. The Chinese Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«China and Kyrgyzstan have been friendly neighbors for centuries. The Great Silk Road is a symbol of friendly relations between the Chinese and Kyrgyz peoples. China is one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Kyrgyzstan and establish diplomatic relations with it. China became the first state with which Kyrgyzstan managed to conclude an agreement on the state border. There are no questions left from history between our countries. As it is noted in the Treaty on Good Neighborhood, Friendship and Cooperation between the PRC and the Kyrgyz Republic dated 2002, strengthening of good neighborliness, friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation meets the fundamental interests of China and Kyrgyzstan and their peoples,» the diplomatic mission says.

In June last year, the President Xi Jinping paid a successful state visit to Kyrgyzstan, during which the leaders of the two countries signed a joint declaration by the PRC and the Kyrgyz Republic on further deepening of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Kyrgyzstan is one of the first countries to support and participate in the joint construction of One Belt One Road initiative. Adhering to the principle of joint consultation, joint construction and joint use, China and Kyrgyzstan jointly carried out and are implementing a number of important projects in the field of transport, energy, infrastructure, which play a very important role in developing the economy and improving the life of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

Currently, the Chinese and Kyrgyz peoples are fighting hand in hand against the coronavirus pandemic. A telephone conversation took place between the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The leaders of our two countries agreed on further cooperation and mutual support in the joint fight against the epidemic. At the suggestion of the Kyrgyz side, freight traffic of the two countries at the Chinese-Kyrgyz checkpoint Irkeshtam was restored. A Chinese medical team will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

«In addition to support and assistance at the level of the government, sister cities, various sectors of Chinese society, Chinese enterprises in Kyrgyzstan and Chinese people living in the Kyrgyz Republic urgently raised financial and material resources, helped the Kyrgyz side in the fight against coronavirus disease. The Chinese people always remember that at the difficult time of the fight against the epidemic in China, the Kyrgyz government and the Kyrgyz people have also provided them with support and humanitarian assistance. Joint struggle against the epidemic helps bring together the hearts of the peoples of our two countries. Rumors and gossip cannot interfere with a thousand-year friendship. We are quite confident that the Chinese and Kyrgyz people will be able to thwart the attempt of various provocations and the Chinese-Kyrgyz relations of a comprehensive strategic partnership will further deepen and strengthen,» the Embassy of China in the Kyrgyz Republic says.