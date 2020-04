Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan in the form of flour has been delivered to the regions of the country. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 100 tons of flour were sent to Osh city, 380 tons — to Osh region, 330 tons — to Jalal-Abad region, and 190 tons — to Batken region. The humanitarian aid will be distributed by local authorities at the local level.

Recall, Uzbekistan has delivered the humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz Republic on April 2. The neighboring country has donated 1,000 tons of flour, 7,000 pieces of protective overalls, 7,000 respirators, 20,000 pieces of gloves, 500 goggles, 200 pyrometers.