U.S. dollar exceeds 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Over the past day, U.S. dollar has grown by 30-50 tyiyns and exceeded 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the American currency is bought for 79.5-79.8 soms, and sold for 80.2-80.3 soms. Thus, the dollar grew by 2.5 soms for a week.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is set at 79,6875 soms (1.02 percent growth for a day).

The Russian ruble lost a bit in value. It is bought for 1.03-1,055 soms, and sold for 1,095-1.11 soms. Its official rate is 1,081 soms (growth of 0.46 percent).

At the end of March, the dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention to smooth out the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.