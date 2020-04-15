12:10
New MPs take oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

New members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aigerim Beishembaeva and Samatbek Ibraev took up their duties today. They took the oath at today’s meeting of the Parliament.

Aigerim Beishembaeva took the place of Aida Ismailova, who prematurely terminated the powers of a member of Respublika Ata-Jurt faction, taking the post of the Vice Prime Minister instead of Altynai Omurbekova.

Samat Ibraev came to the Parliament on SDPK list instead of Osmonbek Artykbaev, who was deprived of his deputy powers due to a court verdict that has entered into force.
link: https://24.kg/english/150174/
views: 66
