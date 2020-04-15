10:39
Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks Xi Jinping to facilitate payment of external debt

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

According to the press service of the head of state, the parties discussed current directions and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including joint measures to combat coronavirus infection and the possibility of resuming freight traffic through the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the Kyrgyz side appreciates the efforts made by the Chinese government to prevent the spread of the pandemic, as well as the persistence demonstrated by the Chinese people. He expressed appreciation for the humanitarian assistance provided to combat the coronavirus.

Given the negative impact of the infection on the macroeconomic situation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov suggested considering the possibility of facilitating and prolonging payments on the external debt of Kyrgyzstan to China.

The parties expressed mutual solidarity and willingness to support each other in this situation, agreed to send medical experts from China to Kyrgyzstan to fight the disease.

Recall, the president signed a decree on extending the state of emergency until April 30.
