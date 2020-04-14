Natural gas rates to remain the same in April in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstanis will pay for natural gas at March rates. Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC says.

According to the company, the rates, which are calculated monthly depending on the official dollar exchange rate, were set in April for the population of the republic at 17.63 soms per cubic meter; for industrial enterprises, commercial structures and budget-funded organizations, including VAT and sales tax — at 21.3 soms per cubic meter, excluding sales tax — 21.12 soms.

However, following consultations with the government, Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC announces extending of March rates for April 2020.

Thus, Kyrgyzstanis will pay 15.59 soms for a cubic meter of gas, industrial enterprises, commercial structures and budget-funded organizations including VAT and sales tax — 19 soms, excluding sales tax — 18.83 soms for a cubic meter of gas.