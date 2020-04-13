19:02
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 1 som in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar began to grow in Kyrgyzstan again. For half a day it grew by 1 som.

Today, the American currency is bought for 78.2-78.3 soms, and sold — for 79 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 77.8 soms.

The Russian ruble also grew a little. It is bought for 1.04-1.05 soms, and sold — for 1.1-1.12 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1,0549 soms (1.16 percent growth).

Exchange rate of the dollar began to grow at the end of March and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank conducted an intervention in order to smooth out the sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.
